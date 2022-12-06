NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Brett Favre Update

MADISON, WISCONSIN - JUNE 11: Former NFL player Brett Favre walks off the 10th tee box during the Celebrity Foursome at the second round of the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Club on June 11, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

On Monday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services changed its demands against Brett Favre regarding its lawsuit.

The MDHS has dropped its demand of $1.1 million against Favre. Its new demand, meanwhile, is up to $5 million against Favre and a university sports foundation.

The reason this demand is so large is because money from an anti-poverty program was used to improperly pay for a new volleyball center at Southern Mississippi.

Text messages that Favre sent to former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant to secure millions in funding for a volleyball arena already leaked this year.

The sports world is understandably frustrated with Favre.

"This should be the biggest sports story right now," one person said.

Another person commented, "Oh this is nasty work."

"Send him to prison," a third person exclaimed.

Last week, Favre filed a motion to have the complaint from the MDHS dismissed.

"[MDHS]'s lawsuit is nothing more than a baseless attempt to blame Brett Favre for its own failure to oversee the welfare funds placed in its trust," Favre's attorney, Erich Herschmann told ESPN in a statement. "Mr. Favre never had any control over how Mississippi spent its welfare funds. He never made any misrepresentations to anyone."

We'll continue to provide updates on Favre's legal situation.