NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Brock Purdy Update

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is a bit banged up coming off his first NFL start.

Purdy, who was replacing the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, injured his oblique during the second drive of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but played through it. He finished the game with 185 yards through the air and two touchdowns as the 49ers delivered a 35-7 beatdown against the Bucs.

Even though he finished the game, he's not out of the woods just yet. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Purdy is set to get an MRI on that oblique on Monday.

If he comes out of it unscathed, he'll make his second-career start on Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks. It's a pretty important game for both teams as the 49ers are trying to wrap up the NFC West while the Seahawks are trying to push for a playoff spot.

Fans are hoping that Purdy will be good to go for this contest.

Kickoff on Thursday will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.