NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Bucs Injury News

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Bucs have reportedly lost a member of their backfield for the year.

Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "The Bucs have placed RB Kenjon Barner on IR, ending his season."

Adding, "They signed former Dolphins RB Patrick Laird to take his roster spot."

The NFL world reacted to Tampa Bay's tough injury news on Monday.

"Congrats Patrick Laird!" a Dolphins fan tweeted.

"Our favorite player is still alive!" another Miami fan said.

"Was always a fan of the intern," another said. "Hope he makes their 53."

"Barner a duck legend man," another user said. "This sucks."

"Prayers Eagles legend."

A three-time Super Bowl champ, Barner has spent the last two seasons with the Bucs.