NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Calvin Johnson Update

Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson provided an unfortunate update on his standing with the organization during a recent appearance on The Richard Sherman Podcast.

Sherman asked the Pro Football Hall of Famer if he's been "back in the building" since his retirement in 2015.

Megatron hesitated before saying "no."

"I was gonna tell you what happened the last time I was in the building, but I'm just gonna say no," Johnson said.

The NFL world reacted to this news from Johnson.

"Detroit y’all got to do better asap…" one fan wrote.

"The Culture is changing. I believe if Detroit builds from this season and compete for division next year. You’ll see the great Lions return," another added.

"Ain’t no way a HOF player that gave his all to a bad franchise doesn’t have unlimited access to the facility.." another said.

Johnson played his entire nine-year NFL career in Detroit. He finished his career as the all-time leader receiver in franchise history, reeling in 731 receptions for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns.

"I just really want to be around the guys," Johnson said. "I want to be around the team because I know I have a lot to give back to the players... I'm an open book."