NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Chargers Injury News

The Los Angeles Chargers got some brutal injury news on Monday afternoon.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain and "will miss some time."

Williams got hurt in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He came off the field and was escorted to the medical tent before he got carted to the locker room.

Fans are hoping that Williams gets back ASAP, while also wondering if the Chargers will make a move before the trade deadline.

"Chargers HAVE to make moves within these next 2 weeks. Our offense absolutely cannot be run with practice squad WRs. The next couple weeks could really show how much this team actually wants to win," one fan tweeted.

The Chargers will now have to rely on Keenan Allen, DeAndre Carter, and Michael Bandy moving forward unless they make a trade for some reinforcements.