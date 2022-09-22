NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey News

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to playing the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Christian McCaffrey is once again a bit banged up.

The Carolina Panthers running back was added to the injury report on Thursday with an ankle injury. He was officially limited in practice.

Even though McCaffrey is banged up, he's still expected to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He's been dealing with some stiffness.

Fans know that this happens on a yearly basis at this point.

McCaffrey has 25 carries for 135 carries and a touchdown in the Panthers' first two games this season.

He'll have to play at an even higher level if the Panthers are to get their first win of the season in a few days.

Kickoff for Panthers-Saints will be at 1 p.m. ET.