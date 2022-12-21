NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Colt McCoy Update

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Colt McCoy #12 of the Arizona Cardinals throws the ball during a stop in play against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. Green Bay won 24-21. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Veteran quarterback Colt McCoy will not be starting for the Arizona Cardinals against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend.

On Wednesday, the Cardinals ruled McCoy out of playing this week with a concussion. Fourth-year quarterback Trace McSorley will get the starting nod in his place - the first start of his career.

McCoy is 1-2 as the Cardinals' starter this season and has appeared in four games this year. He has one touchdown and three interceptions with a completion rate of 68.2-percent.

But NFL fans are less concerned about McCoy and more interested in the possibilities that McSorley starting can bring. The jokes and memes are starting to spill out like crazy on social media:

The Arizona Cardinals are out of playoff contention and are basically going to be using these final three weeks of the season to evaluate their players. Trace McSorley could be a part of their future if he can perform well this weekend and potentially next weekend too.

As for Colt McCoy, he's been in the NFL since 2010 and is already in his mid-30s. He's had a long career as a backup and started at least one game in each of the last five seasons.

If McCoy wants to keep playing he clearly has the mental fortitude to keep going for a while longer.

Will Colt McCoy start another game for the Cardinals?