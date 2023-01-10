NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Dak Prescott History

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made some unfortunate NFL history through this year's regular-season campaign.

Prescott is the first QB in league history to lead the league in interceptions despite missing five or more games.

The Cowboys signal caller had 15 interceptions through 12 games this season, putting him in a tie for the league lead with Davis Mills (15 games).

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this stat.

"Yet we still have #DallasCowboys fans acting like he’s a god. All of the NFC East is laughing at you," one fan wrote.

"Hey #CowboysNation don’t talk smack when your quarterback leads with the most interceptions," another added.

"Dak is so terrible," another said.

The Cowboys signed Prescott on a four-year, $160 million ($126 million guaranteed) contract in March 2021. This year was his worst statistical season since he played just five games in 2020.

Dak and the Cowboys are heading into the postseason with an away-game matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 16.