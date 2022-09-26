NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate D'Andre Swift News

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: D'Andre Swift #32 of the Detroit Lions runs for yardage during the second quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 18, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

When healthy, Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift has been rock solid. Unfortunately, an injury knocked him out of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings and could keep him out of the lineup for longer.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Swift suffered a shoulder sprain during yesterday's 28-24 loss to the Vikings. Per the report, Swift doesn't need surgery but is likely to miss some time.

Swift had 31 rushing yards and 15 receiving yards against Minnesota. He has 231 rushing yards and 77 receiving yards with two touchdowns on the season already.

Lions fans are gutted for Swift, who's been so good for them when available. But some are worried that is frequent injuries are going to hinder his whole career, while more are concerned about the fantasy football implications:

D'Andre Swift was the Detroit Lions' No. 35 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft following a superb career at Georgia. As a rookie he was an immediate impact player, recording over 800 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns.

The following year, Swift became a reliable passing target for the Lions out of the backfield as well, recording 1,069 yards from scrimmage and another seven touchdowns.

But in those first two seasons, injuries limited Swift to 26 out of 33 games and less than two-thirds of offensive snaps.

Maybe Swift can overcome his various injury setbacks, but they are going to make things harder for the Lions in the meantime.