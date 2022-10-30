NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Darren Waller News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: Tight end Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the football after a reception against the New Orleans Saints during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The 2-4 Raiders will have to head down to New Orleans without the services of Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller on Sunday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "... Waller will be inactive today vs. the Saints due to his hamstring injury, per source." Adding, "He’s close to being able to return, but not there quite yet."

The NFL world reacted to the unfortunate Waller injury news on social media.

"Waller had 100 yards and a score against the Saints two years ago. Expect former Jesuit TE Foster Moreau to fill the spot," said WBRZ's Corey Rholdon.

"DAMN!" another user tweeted.

"I feel like this is the first roster-related situation that hasn’t gone against the Saints all season long," another commented.

"So close, yet so far."

"Well that's big," replied Ross Jackson.

"Torched the Saints defense in 2020, huge loss for Las Vegas," noted John Hendrix.

Some adversity early for the struggling Raiders.