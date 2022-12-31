NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate DeAndre Hopkins Update

The Arizona Cardinals have ruled DeAndre Hopkins out for this weekend's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Hopkins was originally listed as questionable with a knee injury before today's downgrade.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate update for the veteran wide receiver.

"Hopkins heard David Blough was starting and said, nope," one fan wrote.

"Fantasy gods that were in my corner suddenly hate me. Smh," another added.

"Week 17 injuries are getting ugly..." another said.

The Cardinals are dealing with some serious injury issues heading into Sunday's game. Colt McCoy has been ruled out with a concussion, clearing the way for reserve QB David Blough to make the start.

At 4-11, the Cardinals have already been mathematically eliminated from the postseason. With that in mind, it makes sense that the team is being cautious with Hopkins' knee issue.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET in Atlanta.