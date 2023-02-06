NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Derek Carr Update

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 24: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks on during the national football league game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 24, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are doing something a bit odd when it comes to quarterback Derek Carr.

They're not allowing their longtime starting quarterback complete freedom to seek a trade.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Raiders are fearful that Carr would have the "knowledge" of what other teams would be willing to pay him.

"At this point, it’s pretty clear that Carr’s camp would like the freedom to seek a trade, and the Raiders don’t see what their benefit would be in doing that—since it’d just give Carr knowledge of what’ll be out there for him in mid-February if he just enacts his no-trade clause and forces the Raiders to cut him, thus making it harder for Las Vegas to trade him since Carr would have the power to rig the process," Breer wrote.

The NFL community is not happy with the Raiders' front office after reading this.

Carr is expected to be pursued by multiple teams this offseason, including the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints.

Hopefully, his exit from the Raiders comes with as little drama as possible.