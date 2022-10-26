NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys kneels in the endzone before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.

"Per sources, Elliot suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee and a painful deep thigh bruise in the second quarter of Sunday’s 24-6 victory against the Detroit Lions," Clarence Hill Jr of the Star Telegram reported.

"...and he still hurdled that guy on his best rush of the season later? Can't deny his toughness," one fan said in response to the news.

"TP 20+ a game and find out if that narrative is real. Let Zeke heal, we need him eating when the time is right," another fan said about Tony Pollard.

Pollard will likely see a heavy workload when the Cowboys take on the Chicago Bears this weekend.