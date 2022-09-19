NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jadeveon Clowney News

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns waves to fans before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns are going to be without one of their best pass rushers come Thursday night.

On Monday afternoon, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Jadeveon Clowney will be out for Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Clowney suffered an ankle injury during the Browns' most recent game on Sunday against the New York Jets.

The Browns will also be without defensive end Chase Winovich and tight end Jesse James.

Clowney has played well in Cleveland's first two games, totaling five tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Browns fans are a bit nervous since Clowney was ruled out pretty quickly.

Both the Browns and Steelers come into this contest at 1-1. The winner will temporarily be in first place in the AFC North (unless the Baltimore Ravens lose on Sunday).

Kickoff for this game will be at 8:20 p.m. ET.