NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jalen Hurts Update

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after rushing for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field on January 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After reportedly getting X-rays following Sunday's win over the Bears, it appears Jalen Hurts suffered an injury.

Per NFL Media's Mike Garafolo, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Hurts sprained his shoulder but its not considered a long-term injury.

The NFL world reacted to Hurts' injury update on Twitter.

"Eyeball emoji."

"Minshew Mania in honor of Mike Leach on Christmas Eve…..Eagles ML," a user replied.

"Eagles need to win one of their final three games. Minshew is probably capable of doing that," said Joe Dolan.

"If you need me I’ll just be chilling in the fetal position," another user tweeted.

"I can breathe. It’s not great news obviously, but better than the rumors that [were] going around," commented John Stolnis.

"Everyone relax," said Tyrone Johnson.

"This is very big news atop the NFL," tweeted David Lombardi. "A sprained shoulder significantly hampered Jimmy Garoppolo in last season's playoffs. We'll see how long it takes Jalen Hurts to recover. Gardner Minshew is Philly's QB2."

All eyes on Philly right now.