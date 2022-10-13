NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate James Conner News

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 25: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals hands off to James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Los Angeles Rams won 20-12. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

When the Arizona Cardinals take the field this weekend, they will likely be without running back James Conner.

The Cardinals starting running back missed practice yet again on Thursday. According to a report from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Conner will not play this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks.

"Oh look yet another Seahawks opponent missing its top WR and/or top RB. Surely this time things will be different," one Seahawks fan joked.

With Conner likely out of the lineup, fans know that backup running back Eno Benjamin should see plenty of work.

"Wheels up for Eno Benjamin," a fan said.

"Eno Benjamin about to eat," said another.

Conner isn't the only running back the Cardinals will be missing this week. Backup Darrel Williams is also dealing with injury and Arizona recently placed Jonathan Ward on injured reserve.

With Conner, Williams and Ward unable to go, the Cardinals will rely on Benjamin and possibly the arm of Kyler Murray even more.