NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jonathan Taylor Update

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 04: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball in the game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Things continue to be bad for the Indianapolis Colts.

Just two days after coughing up a 33-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings, they got some brutal injury news on star running back Jonathan Taylor.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday's game. He's still meeting with the doctors, but it's unlikely that he plays again this season.

Considering that the Colts' season is basically over, it makes sense to not rush him back for meaningless games. He can get a head start on recovering so that he can be 100% healthy heading into next year.

If he doesn't play another game, he'll finish the 2022 campaign with 192 carries for 861 yards and four touchdowns.

NFL fans are saddened by Taylor's injury but also think that it's the right move for him to sit out the final three games.

The Colts will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in their next game on Dec. 26. Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.