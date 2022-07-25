NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Justyn Ross News

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Wide receiver Justyn Ross #8 of the Clemson Tigers runs with the football against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tigers defeated the Buckeyes 29-23. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to be without wide receiver Justyn Ross this season.

Ross was placed on injured reserve on Monday afternoon after he underwent foot surgery.

“It was a little bit off of the surgery he had before. It wasn’t functioning quite the way he wanted,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said via Yahoo. “It was bothering him. It wasn’t working quite the way he wanted it, so they went in and re-did it. And we’re hoping this works out well.”

Ross originally signed with the Chiefs in May despite knowing his injury history.

NFL fans are hoping that Ross can come back from this latest setback.

"Let’s hope for the best for this kid. Build a network and build a career. Hope he gets what he deserves," one fan said.

You have to feel for Ross at this point, so much talent, prayers for a speedy recovery young man!" another fan said.

Ross was dynamite as a freshman at Clemson before the injury problems started to creep in. He had 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns off 46 receptions in 2018.

Hopefully, Ross will be able to come back stronger than ever next season.