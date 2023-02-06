NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Keenan Allen Update

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Wide receiver Keenan Allen has been nothing short of productive since being selected by the then-San Diego Chargers in the third round back in 2013.

But an Offensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year and five Pro Bowls later, Allen could soon find himself on the outs in Los Angeles.

Per The Athletic's Daniel Popper (via MLFootball), Allen could be a potential cap casualty for the Chargers this offseason.

The NFL world reacted to the news at the top of the week.

"It's all good Kellen Moore got this he don't need Keenan Allen his system is unstoppable," Cowboys Fan Talk laughed.

"… If this happens and he finds himself on the Raiders and the Raiders pull off this A-Rod trade... and get Tae and Keenan? Yea…" a Vegas fan replied.

"One man's trash is another man's treasure."

"I mean if that happens... would be too expensive for the Bills but he is EXACTLY what they need," another user said.

The Bolts would save a reported $14.8 million in cap space by letting Allen go, which would take a good chunk out of their projected $19.8 million over the cap.