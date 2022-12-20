NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Kenneth Walker Update

Seattle Seahawks leading rusher Kenneth Walker was unable to practice on Tuesday due to an ankle injury.

The rookie running back sat out in Week 14 with an ankle injury. He returned in Week 15 and did not appear to suffer any new injury issue this past weekend.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate update on Tuesday.

"Maintenance day or did the injury get worse? Need more clarification than this," one fan asked.

"Seriously considering never playin Fantasy Football ever again," another said.

"First JT now Kenneth. I can't take it anymore," another added.

Walker has put up excellent numbers as a rookie for the Seahawks. The second-round pick has logged 696 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns through the first 12 games of his NFL career.

The Seahawks will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 16 matchup on Christmas Eve.