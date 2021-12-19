NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Kicker Injury News

It’s not often that you hear about an NFL kicker getting hurt in pregame warmups. But, unfortunately that was the case on Sunday.

According to ESPN’s David Newton, Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez went down with an injury before the game. And members of the team were helping him off the field.

Panthers helping kicker Zane Gonzalez off the field. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) December 19, 2021

It’s not yet clear what injury Gonzalez sustained. However, it appears to be enough that he won’t be able to go for Carolina today. Word of the news spread quickly across NFL Twitter.

Panthers special teams players minus Zane Gonzalez gathered on the field. Looks like P Lachlan Edwards is practicing kickoffs, at least on-sides. https://t.co/kfNfBAQiTU — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) December 19, 2021

“Panthers special teams players minus Zane Gonzalez gathered on the field,” Newton added. “Looks like [punter] Lachlan Edwards is practicing kickoffs, at least on-sides.”

The Injury bug still going strong in week 14. https://t.co/tfk2VZ9wmB — Pierre Escargot (@UncleSush) December 19, 2021

Urban Meyer running from the crime scene https://t.co/ErPY7HOE5v pic.twitter.com/VIcj95oYY5 — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) December 19, 2021

Can’t make this stuff up man https://t.co/Zs9AB2PFtW — WesBo (@Wes_Bo_) December 19, 2021

A tough assignment in Buffalo may have just got tougher for Carolina! #KeepPounding #NFL https://t.co/jQLfweg3DZ — Richard Graves (@RichardGraves1) December 19, 2021

