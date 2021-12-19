The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Kicker Injury News

A picture of a Carolina Panthers helmet on the field.CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 28: A view of a Carolina Panthers helmet during warm ups against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

It’s not often that you hear about an NFL kicker getting hurt in pregame warmups. But, unfortunately that was the case on Sunday.

According to ESPN’s David Newton, Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez went down with an injury before the game. And members of the team were helping him off the field.

It’s not yet clear what injury Gonzalez sustained. However, it appears to be enough that he won’t be able to go for Carolina today. Word of the news spread quickly across NFL Twitter.

“Panthers special teams players minus Zane Gonzalez gathered on the field,” Newton added. “Looks like [punter] Lachlan Edwards is practicing kickoffs, at least on-sides.”

“The injury bug still going strong in Week 14,” one fan tweeted.

“Wow,” replied ESPN’s Damien Woody.

“Urban Meyer running from the crime scene,” joked The Ringer‘s Danny Heifetz.

“Can’t make this stuff up man,” replied a Panthers fan.

“A tough assignment in Buffalo may have just got tougher for Carolina!” tweeted NFL reporter Richard Graves.

