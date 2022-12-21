NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Lamar Jackson Update

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 04: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens were forced to take the field last weekend without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Unfortunately, it sounds like that won't be the last of Jackson's absences as the 2022 season comes to an end. The former NFL MVP missed practice yet again on Wednesday.

"Lamar Jackson not spotted at Ravens’ practice again today. This would be the eighth straight practice he has missed since spraining his PCL," ESPN's Adam Schefter said.

Some fans are interested in the betting news his absence would bring.

"Taking a stab at Falcons +7.5. Even if Jackson plays, the Ravens' offense is so bad right now that they can't gain margin on anyone..." one fan said.

Others think his run in Baltimore could be over.

"getting that body healthy for a deep playoff run in ATL next year," another fan joked about the rumors linking Lamar to the Atlanta Falcons - whom the Ravens face this weekend.

Hopefully Lamar comes back healthy this season and leads the Ravens to a playoff run.