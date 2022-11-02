NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Lions Injury News

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A helmet of the Detroit Lions rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the Detroit Lions saw running back D'Andre Swift get back onto the field for the first time in a few weeks.

The star running back found his way into the endzone on a short touchdown pass from Jared Goff during the team's 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Unfortunately, it sounds like Swift's return to the field could be short-lived.

He was absent from practice on Wednesday afternoon as he dealt with two different injuries. Fans are hoping this is just a rest day for the star running back.

"There were some quotes earlier today suggesting Swift was doing better, so hopefully this is just a rest day," one fan said.

Other fans don't think the team should rush Swift back.

"I think the probability that the Lions hold Swift out for the rest of the season is not zero. Jamaal has played well and the Lions are already out of it this year. There's no need for Detroit to rush him back," a fan said.

Hopefully Swift can make a full recovery in the near future and give the Lions a major boost on offense.