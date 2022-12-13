NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Marcus Mariota Update

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 23: Marcus Mariota #1 and Desmond Ridder #4 of the Atlanta Falcons walk off the field after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Earlier this month, the Atlanta Falcons made the decision to bench quarterback Marcus Mariota in favor of rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder.

That move came shortly before the team's bye this weekend. Just a week later, the Falcons are expected to put Mariota on injured reserve with what has been called a "chronic" knee issue.

Well, head coach Arthur Smith isn't buying into that explanation. On Tuesday he suggested Mariota has been just fine while being the starting quarterback.

"(The knee) is nothing that has been an issue this season, but that’s (Mariota's) prerogative so," Smith said via Falcons reporter Jeff Smith. "Of course, you want all your guys to be here, but guys have to make decisions. It’s part of professional sports."

Fans weren't too happy with the news.

"What an exceptional leader," one fan said sarcastically.

"Man get out of here. Falcons gotta get extremely petty, demand proof of injury and ride the bench or retire. No paid time off for quitters," another fan said.

Other fans understand why he'd want to take time away from the team.

"I’m sorry Marcus would rather be with his wife and newborn kid instead than be in the facility," another fan said.

What do you think of the news?