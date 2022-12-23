NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Matt Ryan Update

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 17: Matt Ryan #2 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during pregame warm-ups prior to playing the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Matt Ryan hasn't just been benched — he's been relegated to the third-string position.

Nick Foles will take the starting job in Monday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. And on Friday, second-year QB Sam Ehlinger was named as the primary backup.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"I've never seen a team totally disregard the depth chart at QB before. Or rather, flip flop it so much during one season," one fan wrote.

"I do feel bad for Ryan. This is embarrassing levels of mismanagement by Indy," another said.

"This franchise is a disaster. At this point in time just put up a Twitter poll to name the starters that’s about what it looks like anyway," another added.

Ryan started the first seven games of the 2022 season before he was benched for Ehlinger in Week 8. He reclaimed the starting job in Week 10, but lost it yet again after blowing a 33-0 halftime lead this past weekend.

Given his third-string status, Ryan is unlikely to take the field in the Colts' final three games of the 2022 season. In fact, his career with Indianapolis could very well be over at the end of the year.

With Ryan deep on the bench, the Colts will kickoff against the Chargers at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.