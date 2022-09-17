NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Michael Pittman News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 19: Michael Pittman Jr #11 of the Indianapolis Colts against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts will reportedly be down one of their top weapons for Sunday's matchup against the division rival Jaguars.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the team "downgraded WR Michael Pittman to out" after sustaining a quad injury.

The NFL world reacted to unfortunate injury news out of Indy on social media.

"I will personally laugh my ass off if the Colts owner follows a tie with a loss to the Jags. Just desserts," a Commanders fan said.

"After what Curtis Samuel did to us last week Parris Campbell breakout game definitely coming," a Duval fan replied.

"Not good for the wide receiver core," a Colts podcaster said. "Ballard was insistent that they like the group they have. We shall see how they perform tomorrow."

Pittman entered the season as the Colts unquestioned No. 1 at wideout. He showed why with a nine catch, 121-yard performance with a touchdown in Week 1.