NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Mike White Update

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - AUGUST 10: New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) and quarterback Zach Wilson (2) during New York Jets training camp on August 10, 2021 at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The bad news for New York Jets quarterback Mike White just keeps getting worse - and his entire tenure with the organization could be in jeopardy now.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, White is expected to miss "at least two weeks" with three fractured ribs he suffered against the Bills last weekend. White was able to finish the game, but barely practiced this past week.

On Friday, the decision was made that White would sit for today's game against the Detroit Lions with Zach Wilson retaking the starting job. White admitted that he had gone to 10 different doctors to try and get cleared to play.

Jets fans are pretty disheartened by the news. Many believe that White gives them the best chance to win their remaining games and finally end their decade-long playoff drought:

The Jets play the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars on a short week but then they get 10 days of rest before their final stretch of games against the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins.

But those two games won't really matter for the Jets if they lose either of these next two games. And unfortunately for them, the Lions and Jaguars are playing their best football in recent memory right now.

If White doesn't play again this season, the Jets are going to have a lot of hard decisions to make when free agency starts.