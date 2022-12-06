NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Packers Injury Update

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 13: David Bakhtiari #69 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the fourth quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Packers defeated the Vikings 43-34. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

This bad season for the Green Bay Packers only keeps getting worse due to the seemingly never-ending bad luck and injuries.

This past Friday, star left tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy and missing his first game in six weeks. On Monday, head coach Matt LaFleur revealed that Bakhtiari will be out for "a while."

"From what I'm told, it could be a while," LaFleur said of Bakhtiari's potential return to the team.

Some fans are wishing Bakhtiari well in his recovery, while some more pessimistic fans believe that this marks the end of his season or even the end of his career in Green Bay:

Yesterday the Packers narrowly won just their second game since October. But at 5-8 on the season, the playoffs are pretty much out of reach for them.

Green Bay have reached the point in the season where they really need to consider resting their players even if they aren't mathematically eliminated from playoff contention yet.

The Packers have a lot of young players that they could be evaluating in-season right now since there is the looming specter of big changes coming to the team in the offseason.

Should the Packers shut David Bakhtiari down for the rest of the season?