NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Russell Wilson Update

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 06: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field followin a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field At Mile High on October 06, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Despite putting on his best performance of the season in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Russell Wilson could not finish the game after suffering a concussion.

Unfortunately, Wilson won't be able to start in the Broncos' next game either. On Friday, the team ruled Wilson out for Week 15 with a concussion. Backup Brett Rypien will start in his place.

Wilson had 247 passing yards and three touchdowns before suffering his injury in the second half of the game. He also had a season-high 57 rushing yards.

Broncos fans are feeling pretty bummed by the move. But a lot are saying that it's appropriate since the team is out of the playoffs and there's no point in exposing Wilson to any further injury risk:

To say that Russell Wilson's first season with the Denver Broncos was a disappointment would be a massive understatement. The Broncos went from being a preseason Super Bowl darkhorse to being one of the worst teams in the NFL with one of the worst offenses the league has seen.

Denver don't even have the benefit of a high first round draft choice to look forward to since they traded their 2023 first-round pick for Wilson.

There's not many other ways to put it: 2022 has been an objectively terrible year for the Broncos.

And there's still four weeks to go before they can start hoping for things to turn around.