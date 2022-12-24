NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ryan Tannehill Update

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Ryan Tannehill's 2022-23 regular season has come to an end.

Tannehill underwent surgery on his high ankle sprain this week. He's out for the rest of the regular season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is also reporting it's "unlikely" Tannehill will be available for the postseason.

"Titans’ QB Ryan Tannehill, who underwent surgery on his high ankle sprain this week, will not play again during this regular season and it is considered 'unlikely' that he will be able to return this postseason, per a league source," said Schefter.

The Titans, who are losers of four straight, will now have to turn to rookie quarterback Malik Willis. Can the Liberty standout keep the team's playoff hopes alive?

The NFL world has little faith in Willis and the Titans.

"Our @Titans went from 7-3 and in the race to be the AFC top seed again to being practically unable to field a team of anything but replacements. What a fall," one fan wrote on social media.

"Malik Willis… it’s time," another Twitter user said.

"The Titans aren't going to the playoffs. He can go ahead and take a seat on the couch for most of January," an NFL fan commented.

The Titans are sitting at 7-7. The Jaguars, meanwhile, aren't far behind at 7-8.

Tennessee essentially faces a must-win game vs. Houston this Saturday afternoon. Willis will be getting the start.