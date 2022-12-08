NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Saquon Barkley Update

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 03: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on October 03, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The New York Giants received some troubling news on Thursday afternoon about their star player.

Running back Saquon Barkley was added to the injury report this afternoon. According to the injury report, Barkley is dealing with a neck injury - which wasn't noted earlier this week.

It's unclear if the injury occurred in practice or this has been something Barkley has been managing since Sunday's game.

Football fans are hoping the best for Barkley and his status moving forward.

"Do not do not do not like to see RBs with neck injuries. Could end up being nothing but worth monitoring," one fan said.

Some fans couldn't help but joke about the fact that Barkley has been carrying the Giants offense this season.

"He probably got it from carrying the Giants offense on his back," one fan said.

Other Giants fans aren't happy with the medical staff.

"Imagine how much healthier this team would be if our medical staff wasn’t such pure garbage," said a fan.

Hopefully this is just a precautionary measure for Barkley and he can play this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles.