NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Sean Payton Update

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 28: New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Just a few weeks ago, it seemed like a certainty that Sean Payton would be on the NFL sideline when the 2023 season kicked off.

However, over the past few days, those odds have been dwindling. On Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers - who spoke with Payton - opted to hire former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich instead.

Not long later, a report emerged suggesting Payton's meeting with the Denver Broncos didn't go well. "The Panthers are no longer an option for Sean Payton," NFL reporter Mark Maske said.

"And there was an issue with Payton's interview with the Broncos. Payton likes the idea of coaching Russell Wilson and having that defense but fears a potential power struggle with a member of the ownership group, source says."

Some reporters think Payton is leaking information.

"Just last week Sean Payton was saying how much he loved the ownership group, now that he knows and everyone else does that he is not the preferred candidate all of a sudden he's worried about a power struggle with a member of ownership?" insider Benjamin Allbright said.

"Sean Payton putting on a masterclass of how NOT to get a job. Every day he's leaking something new," another fan said.

Others are just bewildered by the news.

"The news cycle around this coaching search has been bizarre," said one fan.

Will Sean Payton be coaching next season?