NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady, Gisele Update
Over the past few months, cryptocurrency platform FTX has dominated the headlines - and not for good reason.
The company went bankrupt, which put star quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen in a bad spot. New court documents revealed just how invested Brady and Bundchen were in the failing business.
According to a report from Fortune, Brady owns more than 1.1 million common shares of FTX Trading while Bündchen has more than 680,000 shares in the same entity.
While the value of the investments isn't exactly known, it's highly unlikely Brady recoups any of the money from the company. Fans are feeling for the star quarterback.
"Tom Brady is probably pushing off retirement for a few years," one fan joked.
Others are still wondering if this had anything to do with their divorce.
"Right after this Tom and Gisele filed for divorce... hmmm," one fan said.
"That explains Brady’s poor performance in the field this year!" joked a third.
What do you think about the news?