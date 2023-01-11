NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady, Gisele Update

BOSTON - MAY 22: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Gisele Bundchen watch as the Detroit Pistons play against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2008 NBA Eastern Conference finals at the TD Banknorth Garden on May 22, 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Over the past few months, cryptocurrency platform FTX has dominated the headlines - and not for good reason.

The company went bankrupt, which put star quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen in a bad spot. New court documents revealed just how invested Brady and Bundchen were in the failing business.

According to a report from Fortune, Brady owns more than 1.1 million common shares of FTX Trading while Bündchen has more than 680,000 shares in the same entity.

While the value of the investments isn't exactly known, it's highly unlikely Brady recoups any of the money from the company. Fans are feeling for the star quarterback.

"Tom Brady is probably pushing off retirement for a few years," one fan joked.

Others are still wondering if this had anything to do with their divorce.

"Right after this Tom and Gisele filed for divorce... hmmm," one fan said.

"That explains Brady’s poor performance in the field this year!" joked a third.

What do you think about the news?