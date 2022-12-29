NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tony Pollard Update

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Running back Tony Pollard (20) of the Dallas Cowboys during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard will not take the field for tonight's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Pollard notched DNPs in each practice this week as he deals with a thigh injury.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate news for the Cowboys.

"Not a surprise. This is the right move for the #Cowboys," one fan wrote.

"ZEKKKEEEEE YOUR NIGHT IS TONIGNTTTTTTT," another said.

"Fantasy championship this week and I have both Henry and Pollard out," another added.

Pollard, a first-time Pro Bowler, is in the midst of a career-best season with the Cowboys. The fourth-year running back has 1,359 yards from scrimmage and 12 rushing/receiving touchdowns through 15 games.

Pollard won't be the only star running back unavailable for tonight's game. Titans superstar Derrick Henry has also been listed as doubtful with a hip injury.

The Cowboys have already clinched a postseason berth. They would need to win out and have the Eagles lose out in order to win the NFC East.