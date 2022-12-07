NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Trevor Lawrence Update

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass during the second quarter in the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Many feared Trevor Lawrence's season might be over after getting twisted down on a sack in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

Thankfully that wasn't the case, but the Jags aren't exactly out of the woods just yet. With NFL insider Ian Rapoport reporting:

"Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said QB Trevor Lawrence has a foot injury (from that scary hit on Sunday) and he's day to day." Adding, "His status for Sunday is up in the air."

The NFL world reporter to Wednesday's Trevor update.

"So why did he keep playing," a user asked.

"GIVE US CJ BEATHARD!!!!!!!!" a Hawkeyes fan replied.

"Glad he’s okay," another prayed. "Rest up Trevor."

"Glad it's not a season ending injury."

"I’m not a doctor, but I don’t think a great way to heal a foot injury is to make him play against this man," another tweeted.

"We're all day to day, Ian."

Lawrence was recently spotted wearing a protective shoe on his injured foot to keep his foot immobilized for healing.