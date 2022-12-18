NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Zach Wilson Update
As the Jets find themselves in a battle with the Lions, but the boos reportedly haven't gone away for second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.
Per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, "The boos for Zach Wilson are getting louder," as Wilson and the Jets offense struggled to put many points on the board.
Here's what the NFL world had to say about that on Twitter.
"The world makes sense again," a user commented.
"Hadn't ever watched him play for the Jets. It's as majestically terrible as I'd imagined...." another replied. "That said, they're only down by 3 in the 4th."
"He's ass," another tweeted.
"Maybe your OC should roll out the mobile quarterback," another user suggested.
"If Mike White is playing the Jets are winning by 2 TD's at this point."
White is reportedly out for a couple of weeks with a ribs injury, so Jets fans will have to get used to Zach Wilson behind center for the time being.