NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Zach Wilson Update

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

As the Jets find themselves in a battle with the Lions, but the boos reportedly haven't gone away for second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

Per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, "The boos for Zach Wilson are getting louder," as Wilson and the Jets offense struggled to put many points on the board.

Here's what the NFL world had to say about that on Twitter.

"The world makes sense again," a user commented.

"Hadn't ever watched him play for the Jets. It's as majestically terrible as I'd imagined...." another replied. "That said, they're only down by 3 in the 4th."

"He's ass," another tweeted.

"Maybe your OC should roll out the mobile quarterback," another user suggested.

"If Mike White is playing the Jets are winning by 2 TD's at this point."

White is reportedly out for a couple of weeks with a ribs injury, so Jets fans will have to get used to Zach Wilson behind center for the time being.