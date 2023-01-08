NFL World Reacts To Update On Sean McVay's Future

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

It appears Sean McVay really is considering stepping away from coaching in the NFL.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that McVay's future with the Rams is "in limbo." In other words, he's still undecided on coaching during the 2023 season.

"[McVay's] immediate future as the Rams' head coach is in limbo. Sources are saying that they believe McVay will take some time after Sunday's regular-season finale against Seattle to determine whether or not he'll return in 2023," Schefter said on Saturday night.

The NFL world has plenty to say about Schefter's bombshell report.

"I mean two years in a row of being unsure what he wants to do. To me if he isn't fully happy or committed with coaching he should just move on. I rather have someone happy to be there, than someone only doing their job out of false sense of obligation," one fan wrote on social media.

"Coaches like McVay and Payton suck. They mortgage the future of their respective franchises, trading away all of their picks and signing players to enormous contracts with a win now mentality but once the window starts to close, they bail," one Twitter user said.

Bill Simmons and Peter Schrager spoke about the possibility of McVay leaving earlier this week. It's interesting insight.

Schrager said McVay is simply burnt out on this season.

It sounds like Sean McVay is ready to walk away.