NFL World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Embarrassing Moment Today

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks off the field.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

As if the optics couldn’t get any worse for Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The first thirteen games of Meyer’s NFL head coaching career have been a comedy of errors. From the situation at an Ohio bar, to tensions with the coaching staff boiling over. Now the Jaguars’ woes are even bleeding into weekday press conferences.

On Monday, Meyer was asked about safety Andre Cisco’s playing time.

“Cisco is playing a little bit more, I believe,” Meyer responded. “I don’t have his numbers in front of me.”

Only for it to be revealed that the 21-year-old defensive back never saw the field on Sunday.

Meyer’s blunder got a ton of reaction on social media.

“Reporters should ask [Urban Meyer] about players that don’t exist and see if he catches on,” joked one fan.

“Does this guy even want to be a coach anymore,” another asked.

“Coming around to loving the Urban Meyer experience, [not gonna lie],” remarked another fan.

“There is a zero percent chance [Urban Meyer] knows what number Cisco wears or that he is even a real person,” said another.

