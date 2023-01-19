NFL World Reacts To Vegas' Tom Brady Announcement

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 25: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Buccaneers defeated the Raiders 45-20. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Tom Brady's partnership with Wynn Las Vegas has fans believing he'll start for the Raiders next season.

Wynn Las Vegas, an official partner of the Raiders, has agreed to an exclusive deal with TB12, the "revolutionary performance and recovery method" led by Brady and Alex Guerrero.

As part of this deal, Wynn will offer sessions with TB12 body coaches at its fitness center in Las Vegas.

It's important to note this partnership materialized in September.

Although this partnership could mean absolutely nothing when it comes to Brady's playing career, fans are convinced he'll join the Raiders.

"Lotta smoke right now just waiting for the fire," one person said.

"It has begun #RaiderNation TB12 to LV is unavoidable," a Raiders fan tweeted.

"This is not some random coincidence either," another fan wrote.

Brady is set to be a free agent this offseason. Many analysts have linked him to the Raiders.

Do you think Brady will reunite with Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas?