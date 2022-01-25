NFL World Reacts To Veteran Coach’s Controversial Admission

An anonymous NFL head coach’s recent controversial admission on Aaron Rodgers is making the rounds on social media today.
“[Aaron] Rodgers wants to talk about vaccine mandates and cancel culture, while Brady talks about all ball,” an anonymous coach said.
Here’s the thing: Tom Brady will watch the rest of the NFL Playoffs from home just like Aaron Rodgers will. So, using the coach’s same logic, Brady must not have solely been focused on football.
With that being said, most of the storylines surrounding Rodgers this season had nothing to do with football. That’s a problem.
“I know Brady is also sitting home, but I had said this all last week. Rodgers was never focused on the game, just wanted to air his frustrations in the media for.. whatever reason,” one fan said. “Maybe McAfee’s wasn’t cool enough idk. And it cost him, and boy was it bad.”
“And they both sitting at home RN. people advocate for WHATEVER they want. Doesn’t make you more or less of a football player,” someone commented.
“How can you ask athletes to speak out and use their platform but cut them off when you disagree?” a fan said.
Will the noise surrounding Aaron Rodgers die down this year? That’s up to him. And do distractions often play a role in the locker room? Probably. But suggesting he didn’t beat the 49ers because he was distracted by other things is a tired take.
And as previously mentioned, Brady’s sitting at home just like Rodgers right now.