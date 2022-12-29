NFL World Reacts To Veteran Quarterback Leaving Team

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 02: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 2, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Derek Carr has left the Raiders after the organization announced his benching for the final two games of the 2022 regular season.

Carr reportedly left the team, with the Raiders' permission, in order to avoid being a distraction for his teammates.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this interesting development.

"Interesting.. I guess they don't need a backup?" one fan wrote.

"Look at the difference in how someone like Matt Ryan has handled his situation as opposed to this reaction…" another added.

"Wow. What a team player…" another said.

Carr was benched in favor of backup Jarrett Stidham earlier today. This move suggests that the Raiders plan to move on from their longtime signal caller once the regular season comes to a close.

Carr's decision to leave the team only furthers the idea that their nine-year partnership is coming to an end.

Though Carr signed a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension with the Raiders prior to the 2022 season, the team structured it in a way that makes it easy for them to part ways. The team's dead-cap hit for 2023 would only be $5.6 million if they release Carr this offseason.