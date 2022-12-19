NFL World Reacts To Veteran Wide Receiver's Release

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

The Sammy Watkins era officially came to a close in Green Bay after just nine games.

Per the NFL's Twitter account, the Packers released the veteran wide receiver on Monday, ending his Packers career with 13 catches for 206 yards and three starts.

The NFL world reacted to Watkins' release on social media.

"Hasn’t been good since he left KC," a user replied.

"The Packers don't even save much money because he's a vested veteran with a guaranteed base salary for the year," Bruce Irons pointed out.

"If they only showed him the signals."

"I mean."

"Christian Watson masterclass then."

"If he’s healthy he could be huge for our playoff run," a Chiefs fan said.

"It’s time to hang it up and go be a family man," a fan laughed.

"Sammy Watkins: Packer Legend."

"Not super shocking," replied Tom Grossi.

The Packers face the Rams tonight on "Monday Night Football."