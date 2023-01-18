NFL World Reacts To Vic Fangio Update

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Vic Fangio of the Denver Broncos looks on during a game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Despite being run out of Denver, former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is still among the most respected defensive minds in the NFL. And now according to Ian Rapoport, the 64-year-old could soon be returning to the sideline as a team's coordinator.

Per RapSheet:

The Falcons are interviewing long-time respected defensive coordinator Vic Fangio for their vacant DC job today, sources say. The former Broncos head coach served as defensive consultant with the Eagles this season. Would be one of the top candidates in any DC search.

The NFL world reacted to the Fangio update Wednesday.

"Giddy up! This would be a massive get for the Falcons," said Mark Zinno.

"Yes please," replied Brad Rowland.

"Fangio at 49ers DC had 3 top 3 defenses in 5 seasons. In Chicago he took over the 31st ranked defense and his last two seasons they were ranked 10th and 1st. Please sign me up for this," another tweeted.

"Why is Fangio interviewing for jobs if he's a 'lock' to be Payton's DC?" a user asked. "Ominous."

If we get Fangio the defense changes instantly," a Falcons fan said. "Vic knows how to get the best out of his front 7!"

Should be fun to see where Fangio ends up.