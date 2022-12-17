NFL World Reacts To Vikings' Awful Performance Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of the stadium before the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints game on September 11, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Things couldn't be going any worse for the Vikings this afternoon.

At the two-minute warning before half, Minnesota finds itself down 30 to the Fightin' Jeff Saturdays. Mustering just 83 yards of total offense and giving up both a special teams and defensive score.

Its hard to imagine that this is the same team that's gone 10-3 through the first 15 weeks. And it had the NFL world effectively calling the Vikes the fake I.D. of pro football.

"Remember when Vikings fans were calling the Eagles frauds," a Philly fan said.

"Has there ever been a bigger 'oh so the Vikings are frauds' performance?" asked the "Pat McAfee Show's" Boston Connor. "Yikes."

"Have been saying this forever. The Vikings are the biggest frauds in the NFL," tweeted Marty Mush of Barstool Sports.

"The Vikings have ten wins and will own a negative-50 point differential after today," commented CBS' Damon Amendolara. "Frauds."

What a mess in Minneapolis.