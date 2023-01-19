NFL World Reacts To Vikings Coaching Announcement

The Minnesota Vikings went 13-4 this season and had one of their best years in recent memory. But their defensive failings have led to the end of one coach's tenure.

On Thursday, the Vikings announced that defensive coordinator Ed Donatell will not be returning to the team in 2023. Donatell was in his first year with the team after previously serving in the same role with the Denver Broncos under Vic Fangio.

The 2022 Minnesota Vikings had a top 10 offense, but Donatell's defense ranked in the bottom five. They allowed over 25 points per game and gave up over 30 points six times - including in their playoff loss to the New York Giants.

It took a miracle comeback against the Colts for the Vikings to avoid going winless in all games where they gave up over 30 points.

As a result, Vikings fans are hardly mourning the firing:

If the Minnesota Vikings can make even the simplest of improvements to their defense in 2023, they have a serious shot of being a major force in the NFL moving forward.

Minnesota have a window right now to make the Super Bowl for the first time in decades and can't waste time trying to nail down the right guy to coach their defense. They need to make the right decision now.

Who will Minnesota hire as their next defensive coordinator?