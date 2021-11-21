NFL World Reacts To Vikings’ Crazy Win On Sunday

It was a wild Week 11 in the NFL. Among the best finishes of Sunday’s games was the Minnesota Vikings game-winning field goal over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense played really well down the stretch and secured a much-needed home victory in the division.

– Texans upset Titans

– Jonathan Taylor 5 TDs

– Vikings win on GW FG

– Patriots lead AFC East

– Tyler Huntley leads GW drive

– Heinicke beats Cam NFL is wild today. pic.twitter.com/3WXPRBRt5T — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 21, 2021

Cousins and the Vikings outlasted the Pack with a field in a classic back-and-forth in the game’s final minutes. Minnesota’s man at quarterback continued his statistically successful season by adding 341 yards and three touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson had a monster day as well. The second-year receiver out of LSU grabbed eight balls for 169 and a pair of TD’s.

Adam Thielen caught Cousin’s other touchdown had 82 yards on eight catches. The most important of which came on the Vikings final drive.

"We came with a lot of energy today, we came mentally prepared. We knew who was in town… and I'm glad we got the dub."@Vikings WR @JJettas2 on a close win against the Packers. ⬇️ #SKOL pic.twitter.com/NYRVUsgnWH — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 21, 2021

The win brings Minnesota to .500 through 11 weeks. Despite the team’s offensive success, it hasn’t reflected as much in the win column.

That said, the Vikings are a team to watch down the stretch, With weapons across the board, a good coach, and a weak division, the Vikes are very much in play for a playoff spot come year’s end.

We could be looking back and pointing to this three-point win as the turning point in Minnesota’s season.