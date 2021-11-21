The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Vikings’ Crazy Win On Sunday

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins celebrates the win over New Orleans.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts to a play during the first half against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

It was a wild Week 11 in the NFL. Among the best finishes of Sunday’s games was the Minnesota Vikings game-winning field goal over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense played really well down the stretch and secured a much-needed home victory in the division.

Cousins and the Vikings outlasted the Pack with a field in a classic back-and-forth in the game’s final minutes. Minnesota’s man at quarterback continued his statistically successful season by adding 341 yards and three touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson had a monster day as well. The second-year receiver out of LSU grabbed eight balls for 169 and a pair of TD’s.

Adam Thielen caught Cousin’s other touchdown had 82 yards on eight catches. The most important of which came on the Vikings final drive.

The win brings Minnesota to .500 through 11 weeks. Despite the team’s offensive success, it hasn’t reflected as much in the win column.

That said, the Vikings are a team to watch down the stretch, With weapons across the board, a good coach, and a weak division, the Vikes are very much in play for a playoff spot come year’s end.

We could be looking back and pointing to this three-point win as the turning point in Minnesota’s season.

