NFL World Reacts To Vikings' Crushing Injury News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: A detailed photo of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

It's been a trying couple of years for Vikings wideout Bisi Johnson.

Per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Minnesota receiver "is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in Saturday’s preseason finale."

Noting, "It’s the other knee from the ACL tear Johnson had in camp last year."

The NFL world reacted to Johnson's unfortunate injury on social media.

"Damn," a Vikings fan replied.

"Huge bummer," another said.

"Ugh feel horrible for Bisi, was really having a good camp. Hopefully he can recover and make [a] comeback next season."

"The absolute worst part of football," tweeted a Vikings writer. "Johnson did everything he could to recover from last year's devastation, only to likely end up back at square one. If it is as bad as they fear, I'll be rooting hard for Bisi to rescale that mountain once again."

Johnson was a seventh-round pick of the Vikings in 2019.

In 32 career games, including nine starts, Johnson has recorded 45 catches for 483 yards and three scores.