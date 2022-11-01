NFL World Reacts To Vikings' Significant Injury News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: A detailed photo of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

There's a reason the Vikings went out and made a move for Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson and that was revealed on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "Vikings’ TE Irv Smith is expected to be sidelined 8-10 weeks with his high ankle sprain, per source."

The NFL world reacted to Smith's diagnosis on social media.

"Well that explains the move, a little bit more," one user replied.

"The puzzle clarifies," tweeted Dustin Baker.

"Vikings had to make a deal," commented Adam Patrick.

"My goodness," said Reggie Wilson.

"Well that adds up then," replied Luke Braun.

"Tough break for Irv Smith Jr. Unfortunately last Sunday was more than likely the last time we see him in a Vikings uniform," a fan account tweeted.

"That’s a BAD high-ankle. Possible fracture. Think grade 3, surgery, possibly more ligaments/tendons/bone involved. Hockenson trade makes more sense now."

The former eighth overall pick will try to fill some of that void left out in Minnesota.