NFL World Reacts To Viral Dolphins Cheerleader

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: Miami Dolphins cheerleaders during the NFL Football match between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills on September 19th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL - yes, that's a sentence that was just written.

After years of middling play, the Dolphins appear to be a legitimate playoff contender this season. The addition of Tyreek Hill has elevated the play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has lifted the team to a 2-0 start.

Tua and Tyreek aren't the only ones making headlines, though. This past weekend, a Dolphins cheerleader went viral on social media following the team's 2-0 start to the year.

Jared, a cheerleader for the Dolphins, started the weekend with 5,000 followers on Instagram. In just a matter of days, she's added nearly 3,000 to that total.

A photo she posted this week went viral.

Social media, including a few others Dolphins cheerleaders, flocked to Instagram to comment on the picture.

"Stunning," one Dolphins cheerleader said.

"our fav cheerleader," said one fan.

"A starrr," said another.

Jared and the rest of the Dolphins cheerleading squad will be watching as Miami hosts the Buffalo Bills this weekend.