NFL World Reacts To Viral Russell Wilson, Plane Story

A recent story about Russell Wilson and the Broncos' trip over to London is going viral on social media.

The Denver quarterback reportedly worked out and stretched for four hours of the eight-hour flight across the pond. He said he was doing high-knees down the isle while the rest of his teammates slept.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this viral story.

"Bro grinds everywhere but on the football field," one fan wrote.

"One of those guys huh? I hate those guys," another said.

"Yeah his teammates are sick of him," another added.

Wilson has become a frequent target of social media criticism in his first season with the Broncos. Fans seem fed up with the veteran quarterback's sometimes cringe-worthy behavior — as well as his struggles on the field.

The 2-5 Broncos will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.